Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WAT, AVXL, RIVN

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 4,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 98,602 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
