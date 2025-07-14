Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WAT, AVXL, RIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT), where a total volume of 2,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 213,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 4,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 98,602 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

