Markets
WAT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WAT, AVXL, RIVN

July 14, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT), where a total volume of 2,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 213,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of WAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 468,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of WAT. Below is a chart showing WAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 4,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 448,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,000 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) saw options trading volume of 98,602 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,200 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WAT options, AVXL options, or RIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding KKRT
 IBTI market cap history
 Funds Holding SIFY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding KKRT-> IBTI market cap history-> Funds Holding SIFY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WAT
AVXL
RIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.