Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: W, CAR, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 18,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring July 26, 2024 , with 5,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 3,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 324,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 88,095 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 5,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, CAR options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

