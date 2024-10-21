Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VZ, DOCS, CMA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 69,549 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 8,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,800 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 7,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 728,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 9,169 contracts, representing approximately 916,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, DOCS options, or CMA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

