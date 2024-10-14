Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VKTX, MOD, ETSY

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) options are showing a volume of 2,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 236,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 20,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, MOD options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
