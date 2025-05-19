Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNH, GS, MCD

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 24,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 19,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
