Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNH, BX, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 15,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 13,724 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,054 contracts, representing approximately 705,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, BX options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

