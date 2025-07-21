Markets
ULTA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, RTX, CMG

July 21, 2025 — 05:28 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 3,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 387,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 701,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $477.50 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $477.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 26,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 9,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,900 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 59,315 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 8,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

