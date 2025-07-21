Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, RTX, CMG

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 26,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 9,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,900 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 59,315 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 8,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, RTX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
