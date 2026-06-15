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UBER

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, FCX, GEV

June 15, 2026 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 109,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 63,742 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 12,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $790 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $790 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, FCX options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UBER Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Uber Technologies DMA-> Institutional Holders of UBER-> Stock Buybacks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
FCX
GEV

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