Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, FCX, GEV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 109,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 12,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 63,742 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 12,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $790 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $790 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, FCX options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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