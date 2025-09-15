Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, CHWY, SOFI

Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) saw options trading volume of 67,521 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of CHWY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,700 underlying shares of CHWY. Below is a chart showing CHWY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 499,669 contracts, representing approximately 50.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 26,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
