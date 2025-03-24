Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, META, NFLX

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 313,400 contracts, representing approximately 31.3 million underlying shares or approximately 178.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 16,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 65,095 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 5,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, META options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
