Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, META, NFLX

March 24, 2025 — 03:07 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 228.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 84,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 313,400 contracts, representing approximately 31.3 million underlying shares or approximately 178.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 16,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 65,095 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 117.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 5,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, META options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

