Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TROW, ABBV, MPWR

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 63,219 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 115.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 6,918 contracts, representing approximately 691,800 underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,300 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
