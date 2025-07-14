Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TPL, LULU, IONS

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 33,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) options are showing a volume of 14,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,500 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPL options, LULU options, or IONS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CHDN shares outstanding history
OC Next Dividend Date
APTM market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.