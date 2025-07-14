Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TPL, LULU, IONS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), where a total of 3,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.1% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 145,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1300 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1300 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 33,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) options are showing a volume of 14,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of IONS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,500 underlying shares of IONS. Below is a chart showing IONS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPL options, LULU options, or IONS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.