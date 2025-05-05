Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TNK, XYZ, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 8,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 854,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.1% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 114,882 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 69,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNK options, XYZ options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

