Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TNK, XYZ, CELH

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 114,882 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 69,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 976,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
