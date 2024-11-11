Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THO, TWLO, OXY

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 15,447 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 57,327 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
