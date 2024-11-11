News & Insights

Markets
THO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THO, TWLO, OXY

November 11, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total volume of 2,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 275,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 15,447 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 57,327 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,200 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for THO options, TWLO options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Airlines Dividend Stocks
 VINP Stock Predictions
 IFN Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Airlines Dividend Stocks -> VINP Stock Predictions -> IFN Dividend History -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO
TWLO
OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.