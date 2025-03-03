Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGTX, TGT, AYI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 25,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.3% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 84,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 3,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.4% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

