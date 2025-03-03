News & Insights

Markets
TGTX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGTX, TGT, AYI

March 03, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX), where a total volume of 25,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.3% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 84,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 3,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.4% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGTX options, TGT options, or AYI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend History
 Funds Holding STAA
 TYL Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend History-> Funds Holding STAA-> TYL Technical Analysis-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX
TGT
AYI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.