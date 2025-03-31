Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SWTX, IBM, ZS

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SWTX options, IBM options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
