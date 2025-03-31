Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SWTX, IBM, ZS

March 31, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total of 10,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,223 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

