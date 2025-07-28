Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SRDX, CR, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Surmodics Inc (Symbol: SRDX), where a total of 2,419 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 189.4% of SRDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 127,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of SRDX. Below is a chart showing SRDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 4,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.4% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 32,245 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 179% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

