Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SQ, CAVA, SAVA

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 31,765 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 109.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 13,146 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
