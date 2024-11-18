News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SQ, CAVA, SAVA

November 18, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 122,400 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.5% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 12,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 31,765 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 109.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,300 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 13,146 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, CAVA options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

