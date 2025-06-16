Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, STZ, DELL

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 9,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 925,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 27,093 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
