Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, STZ, DELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 8,069 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 806,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 9,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 925,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 1,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 27,093 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

