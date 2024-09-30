Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SPOT, FIVE, PWSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 11,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 16,273 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 6,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And PowerSchool Holdings Inc (Symbol: PWSC) saw options trading volume of 20,554 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of PWSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 20,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PWSC. Below is a chart showing PWSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

