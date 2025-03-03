Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMG, FCN, FTAI

FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) saw options trading volume of 1,283 contracts, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 9,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMG options, FCN options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding PITA
NRE Historical Stock Prices
Hologic Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.