Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SMG, FCN, FTAI

March 03, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 3,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 366,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 847,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

FTI Consulting Inc. (Symbol: FCN) saw options trading volume of 1,283 contracts, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of FCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of FCN. Below is a chart showing FCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 9,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, FCN options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

