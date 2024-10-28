Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SHAK, AAPL, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 8,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 813,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 5,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 389,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 25,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 32,751 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

