News & Insights

Markets
SHAK

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SHAK, AAPL, CRWD

October 28, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK), where a total volume of 8,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 813,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 5,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,300 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 389,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 39.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 25,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 32,751 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SHAK options, AAPL options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Healthcare Stocks
 ETFs Holding DPM
 MWV Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHAK
AAPL
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.