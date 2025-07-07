Markets
SG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SG, ANF, GEO

July 07, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG), where a total of 21,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,300 underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 8,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 12,336 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SG options, ANF options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Friedman Industries Historical PE Ratio
 MAKX shares outstanding history
 OPY Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Friedman Industries Historical PE Ratio-> MAKX shares outstanding history-> OPY Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SG
ANF
GEO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.