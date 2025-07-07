Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SG, ANF, GEO

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 8,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 12,336 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
