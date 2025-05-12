Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, CVX, DJT

May 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 60,631 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 47,424 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 25,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

