Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SBUX, CVX, DJT

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 47,424 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 25,532 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 1,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, CVX options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Precious Metals Dividend Stocks
ETFs Holding VOD
Institutional Holders of QAUS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.