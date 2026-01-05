Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROOT, WDFC, RCAT

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 1,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 252,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Red Cat Holdings Inc (Symbol: RCAT) saw options trading volume of 33,835 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of RCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of RCAT. Below is a chart showing RCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

