Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RL, DPZ, COF

August 05, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL), where a total of 3,874 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 803,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,600 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,466 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RL options, DPZ options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

