Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RL, DPZ, COF

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 4,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 11,466 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RL options, DPZ options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Andreas Halvorsen
RMG shares outstanding history
GPX Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.