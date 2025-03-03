News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIOT, VRT, AMGN

March 03, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 124,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 18,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 48,690 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

