Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RGLD, CORT, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD), where a total volume of 3,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 341,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 9,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 925,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RGLD options, CORT options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.