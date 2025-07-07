Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RGLD, CORT, UPS

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 9,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 925,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
