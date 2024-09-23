Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REGN, TWLO, HOOD

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 10,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 60,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 7,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,200 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
