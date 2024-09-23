News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REGN, TWLO, HOOD

September 23, 2024 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total volume of 2,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 10,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 60,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 7,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,200 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for REGN options, TWLO options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SRCE Split History
 EEI Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
TWLO
HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.