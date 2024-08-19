Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RDFN, KBR, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total of 46,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.4% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 6,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,400 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) saw options trading volume of 10,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 108.5% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 50,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

