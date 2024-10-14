Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, JBHT, WBA

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 5,205 contracts, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 100,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 14,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
