Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, JBHT, WBA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 64,259 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 6,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 5,205 contracts, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 100,519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 14,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, JBHT options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.