Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PZZA, GME, COOP

August 05, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total volume of 21,761 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.2% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 21,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 182,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 7,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 6,775 contracts, representing approximately 677,500 underlying shares or approximately 126.6% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

