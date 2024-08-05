Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PZZA, GME, COOP

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 182,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 7,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) saw options trading volume of 6,775 contracts, representing approximately 677,500 underlying shares or approximately 126.6% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,500 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
