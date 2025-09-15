Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PZZA, AGX, LEU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 5,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Argan Inc (Symbol: AGX) saw options trading volume of 1,845 contracts, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of AGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of AGX. Below is a chart showing AGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 5,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, AGX options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.