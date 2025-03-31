Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, CBOE, KVUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 48,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025 , with 2,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 3,608 contracts, representing approximately 360,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 63,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 55,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, CBOE options, or KVUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.