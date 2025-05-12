Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, BAC, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 51,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,400 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 205,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 29,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, BAC options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.