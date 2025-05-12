Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, BAC, UPS

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 205,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 18,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 29,041 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 3,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, BAC options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RNGC Insider Buying
IDRV Options Chain
SLNG Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.