Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, YEXT, BMBL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 282,501 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 343.5% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 141,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 18,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 258.3% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 53,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.5% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 44,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, YEXT options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

