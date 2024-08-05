Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, YEXT, BMBL

Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) options are showing a volume of 18,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 258.3% of YEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 18,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of YEXT. Below is a chart showing YEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 53,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 175.5% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 44,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, YEXT options, or BMBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
