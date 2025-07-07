Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PRME, ELF, COGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prime Medicine Inc (Symbol: PRME), where a total of 23,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of PRME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 11,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PRME. Below is a chart showing PRME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 11,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT) options are showing a volume of 14,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

