Markets

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PRME, ELF, COGT

July 07, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Prime Medicine Inc (Symbol: PRME), where a total of 23,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of PRME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 11,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PRME. Below is a chart showing PRME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 11,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT) options are showing a volume of 14,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PRME options, ELF options, or COGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDEF
 TLL Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDEF-> TLL Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
COGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.