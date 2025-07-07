Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PRME, ELF, COGT

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 11,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cogent Biosciences Inc (Symbol: COGT) options are showing a volume of 14,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of COGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of COGT. Below is a chart showing COGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PRME options, ELF options, or COGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDEF
TLL Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.