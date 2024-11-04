Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PODD, STZ, SJM

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 6,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 3,242 contracts, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
