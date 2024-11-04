News & Insights

Markets
PODD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PODD, STZ, SJM

November 04, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD), where a total volume of 2,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 221,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of PODD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PODD. Below is a chart showing PODD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 6,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) saw options trading volume of 3,242 contracts, representing approximately 324,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of SJM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of SJM. Below is a chart showing SJM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PODD options, STZ options, or SJM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Consumer Shares
 NAV Historical Stock Prices
 TOT Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PODD
STZ
SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.