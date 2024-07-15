Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PNM, VRT, PEP

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 36,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 22,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
