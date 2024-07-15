News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PNM, VRT, PEP

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), where a total volume of 3,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 306,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of PNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of PNM. Below is a chart showing PNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 36,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,300 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 22,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

