Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, DKS, RBLX

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 10,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 53,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.4% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
