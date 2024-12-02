Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PINS, RH, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 88,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 15,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,809 contracts, representing approximately 380,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 600,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 104,878 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, RH options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.