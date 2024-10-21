News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PHM, CI, AMGN

October 21, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total volume of 6,381 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 638,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 5,446 contracts, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

