Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PHM, CI, AMGN

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 5,446 contracts, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 8,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 866,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
