Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MMM, AAPL

October 21, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 22,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 26,588 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 333,571 contracts, representing approximately 33.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 34,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, MMM options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

