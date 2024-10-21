Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MMM, AAPL

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 26,588 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 333,571 contracts, representing approximately 33.4 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 34,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
