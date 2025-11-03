Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PACS, PRAX, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PACS Group Inc (Symbol: PACS), where a total of 3,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 347,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of PACS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 648,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of PACS. Below is a chart showing PACS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 7,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,200 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PACS options, PRAX options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

