Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PACS, PRAX, DASH

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 7,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,200 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,409 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
