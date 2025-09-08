Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OXY, PYPL, ITW

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 47,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) saw options trading volume of 4,322 contracts, representing approximately 432,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OXY options, PYPL options, or ITW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
