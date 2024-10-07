News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OXY, PFE, EG

October 07, 2024 — 01:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 109,045 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 7,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 184,653 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 18,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) saw options trading volume of 1,539 contracts, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares or approximately 46% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

