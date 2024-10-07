Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OXY, PFE, EG

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 184,653 contracts, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 18,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Everest Group Ltd (Symbol: EG) saw options trading volume of 1,539 contracts, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares or approximately 46% of EG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of EG. Below is a chart showing EG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
