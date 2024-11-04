Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, AAPL, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 18,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 5,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 406,232 contracts, representing approximately 40.6 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 29,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 188,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, AAPL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.