Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, AAPL, MSFT

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 406,232 contracts, representing approximately 40.6 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 29,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 188,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
