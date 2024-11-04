News & Insights

Markets
NUE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, AAPL, MSFT

November 04, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 18,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 406,232 contracts, representing approximately 40.6 million underlying shares or approximately 98.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 29,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 188,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,600 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NUE options, AAPL options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 ATXS YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of MART

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUE
AAPL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.