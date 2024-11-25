News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NNOX, PCOR, ETSY

November 25, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX), where a total volume of 11,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.3% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 844,300 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR) saw options trading volume of 19,905 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,000 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 32,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

