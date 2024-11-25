Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NNOX, PCOR, ETSY

Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR) saw options trading volume of 19,905 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 86.6% of PCOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,000 underlying shares of PCOR. Below is a chart showing PCOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 32,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NNOX options, PCOR options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
