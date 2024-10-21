Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, KHC

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 47,639 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 259.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 14,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 136,456 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 243.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 84,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, COST options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Consolidated Edison 13F Filers
SFE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.