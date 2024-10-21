Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, COST, KHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 121,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 338.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 16,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 47,639 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 259.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $870 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 14,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 136,456 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 243.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 84,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

