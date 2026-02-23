Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, ULTA, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 35,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 9,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 956,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

