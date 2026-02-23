Markets
NET

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, ULTA, BGS

February 23, 2026 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 35,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 9,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 956,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NET options, ULTA options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AOBC Videos
 Funds Holding CBTO
 PTIE Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AOBC Videos-> Funds Holding CBTO-> PTIE Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NET
ULTA
BGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.