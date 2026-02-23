Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, ULTA, BGS

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $615 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:
And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 9,560 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 956,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,400 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NET options, ULTA options, or BGS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AOBC Videos
Funds Holding CBTO
PTIE Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.